May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.