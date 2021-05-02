Fremont's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …