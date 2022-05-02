This evening in Fremont: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
