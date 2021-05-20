Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast b…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Mo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 d…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
This evening in Fremont: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening in Fremont: A few clouds. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60…