May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

