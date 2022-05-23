This evening in Fremont: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Fremont…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…