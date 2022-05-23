 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

