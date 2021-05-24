For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
