May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.