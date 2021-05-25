Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
