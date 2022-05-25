Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
