May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.