 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News