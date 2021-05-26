For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
