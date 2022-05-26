May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.