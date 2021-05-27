For the drive home in Fremont: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
