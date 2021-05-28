This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
