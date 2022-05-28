May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.