 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News