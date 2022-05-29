Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's UV index i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. You may want to stay i…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …