May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.