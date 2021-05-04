Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
