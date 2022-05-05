Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
