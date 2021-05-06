Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
