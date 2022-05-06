This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
