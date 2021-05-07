For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
