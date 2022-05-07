May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Windy early with rain developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.