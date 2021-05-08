This evening in Fremont: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
