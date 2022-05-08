May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.