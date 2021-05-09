May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.