Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
