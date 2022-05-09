May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.