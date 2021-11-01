This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
