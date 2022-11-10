Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.