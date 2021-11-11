Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Fremont, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.