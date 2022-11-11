Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degr…
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.