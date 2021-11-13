Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.