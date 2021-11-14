Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.