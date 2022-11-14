Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.