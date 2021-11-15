Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.