Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.