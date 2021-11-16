For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Fremont could see periods of…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.