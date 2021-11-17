 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

