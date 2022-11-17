Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.