This evening in Fremont: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
