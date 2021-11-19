Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.