Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
