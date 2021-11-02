Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
