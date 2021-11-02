 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

