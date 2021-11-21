Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
