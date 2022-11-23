Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
