For the drive home in Fremont: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…