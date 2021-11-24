 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

