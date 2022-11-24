Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.