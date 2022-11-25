This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
