Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

