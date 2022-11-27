For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
